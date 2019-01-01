Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Applied Genetic Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 213,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

