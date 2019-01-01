APX Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (APX)

APX (CURRENCY:APX) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One APX token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00017413 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. APX has a market cap of $462,431.00 and $132.00 worth of APX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.02414452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00158425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00204417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026891 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026834 BTC.

About APX

APX launched on April 20th, 2017. APX’s total supply is 803,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,179 tokens. APX’s official Twitter account is @APX_Ventures.

APX Token Trading

APX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APX using one of the exchanges listed above.

