AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.25 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

