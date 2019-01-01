AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.49 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 776.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Gold Fields worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of -1.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

