AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,178 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of AdvanSix worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AdvanSix news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $149,784. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $731.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

