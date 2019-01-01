AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 360,935 Shares of Meritor Inc (MTOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 360,935 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Meritor worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 58,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $933,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $43,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.48. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

