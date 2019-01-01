Aramark (ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Foss purchased 92,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,679,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,914.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,898,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aramark by 61.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,796,000 after purchasing an additional 937,834 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $3,599,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 27.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

