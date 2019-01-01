Armstrong Flooring (AFI) and Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ) Head to Head Comparison

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Trailblazer Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.27 -$41.80 million $0.21 56.38 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Risk and Volatility

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Armstrong Flooring and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 1 3 1 0 2.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armstrong Flooring beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

