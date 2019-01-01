Arnaud Ajdler Acquires 7,500 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL) Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $20,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arnaud Ajdler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 13th, Arnaud Ajdler bought 149,594 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $454,765.76.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Arnaud Ajdler bought 218,271 shares of Hill International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $665,726.55.

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Hill International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 129,447 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

