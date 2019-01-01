Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 550,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Shares of AJG opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,325.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

