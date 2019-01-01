Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 199.82%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/artisan-partners-asset-management-inc-apam-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.