Arts-Way Manufacturing (ARTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.89

Arts-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 4827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.

In other Arts-Way Manufacturing news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. acquired 191,873 shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $431,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. acquired 30,295 shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $68,163.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 240,871 shares of company stock valued at $541,960. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

