Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,152,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 591,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

