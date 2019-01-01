Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.18% of Assurant worth $146,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 81.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Assurant by 111.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 69.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 60.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $112,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,151.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

