Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $8,082.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. The official website for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is atlantisblue.org. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Blue Digital Token

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

