Aurubis (NDA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.46 ($77.28).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €43.22 ($50.26) on Monday. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 1 year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

