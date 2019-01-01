AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.00 earnings per share.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $976.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.54.

In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William T. Giles sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.11, for a total value of $11,746,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,973.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,677 shares of company stock worth $45,239,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,482.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $61,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 873.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $838.34. The stock had a trading volume of 258,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,125. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $896.03.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

