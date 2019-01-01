Auxier Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,498. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

