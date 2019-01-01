Auxier Asset Management Has $408,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 148.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 213.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 133.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Walter sold 7,403 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $575,509.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 562,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,225. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

