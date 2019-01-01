AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,241,632 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the November 30th total of 11,419,036 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,211,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. AXA Equitable has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXA Equitable will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $1,184,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,703,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,506,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the second quarter valued at $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

