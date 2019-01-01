B. Riley Analysts Give WPX Energy (WPX) a $13.00 Price Target

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) received a $13.00 target price from equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPX. Cowen initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.41. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 321.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

