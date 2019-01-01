B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period.

VCLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 308,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,445. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

