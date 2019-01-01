Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.00” Price Target for MediGene (MDG1)

MediGene (ETR:MDG1) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of MediGene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

MDG1 stock opened at €7.38 ($8.58) on Tuesday. MediGene has a fifty-two week low of €8.53 ($9.92) and a fifty-two week high of €19.27 ($22.41).

MediGene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

