Bainco International Investors Purchases 1,909 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 63,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $5,786,199.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.05.

Shares of PG stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

