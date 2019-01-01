Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Receives $47.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $1,581,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 101.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $16,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,390. The firm has a market cap of $756.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

