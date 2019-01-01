Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. The company's global reach and higher interest rates are expected to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Also, its enhanced capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position. However, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based income, remains a matter of concern and might hamper the company's financials. Moreover, elevated expenses are likely to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.41.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 924.7% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 41,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 896,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,345,000 after buying an additional 217,260 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 442,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

