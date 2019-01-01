Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $136.37 Million Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Evergy worth $136,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $4,579,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $337,943,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $4,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $56,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,755 shares of company stock worth $1,124,990 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

