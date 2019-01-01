Baozun Inc (BZUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,460,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,445,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,313,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,499. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 3.57. Baozun has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

