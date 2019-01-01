Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total value of $85,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,049.76, for a total value of $12,500,542.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,480,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,035.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

