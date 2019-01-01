Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.95 Million

Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $117.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.90 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $115.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.70 million to $479.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $495.60 million, with estimates ranging from $494.30 million to $496.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million.

BHLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. FIG Partners cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Wm Gordon Prescott purchased 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $35,111.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,037.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Davies purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,770.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,475 shares of company stock worth $238,183. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $264,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

