BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,224 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of BHP Billiton worth $43,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BHP Billiton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BHP Billiton by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BHP Billiton by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in BHP Billiton by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

