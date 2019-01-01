BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Sell

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $563.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 469.91%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 238,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $11,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 238,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 214.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 106,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 72,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

