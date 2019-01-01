Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Iqvia (IQV) Critical Comparison

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) and Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bioanalytical Systems and Iqvia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Iqvia 0 3 13 1 2.88

Iqvia has a consensus price target of $135.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Iqvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iqvia is more favorable than Bioanalytical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Iqvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $26.35 million 0.49 -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Iqvia $9.74 billion 2.39 $1.31 billion $4.36 26.64

Iqvia has higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Iqvia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Iqvia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and Iqvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -0.74% 3.16% 1.20% Iqvia 12.29% 13.69% 4.79%

Risk and Volatility

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iqvia has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iqvia beats Bioanalytical Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. It also provides in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; preclinical and pathology services; product characterization, method development, and validation; bioanalytical testing to measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; stability testing to establish and confirm product purity, potency, and shelf life; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment offers analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments; and Vetronics' products, such as instruments and related software to monitor and diagnose cardiac function, and measure other vital physiological parameters in cats and dogs in veterinary clinics. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and healthcare companies. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a strategic alliance with MuleSoft, Inc. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

