Bitauto (BITA) and Data Storage (DTST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Bitauto shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitauto and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.30 billion 1.39 -$260.34 million ($3.42) -7.24 Data Storage $8.26 million 2.17 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto.

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitauto and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 1 3 1 0 2.00 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitauto presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Bitauto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitauto is more favorable than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -8.89% -4.56% -1.63% Data Storage -4.28% -24.11% -6.09%

Summary

Bitauto beats Data Storage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

