BitCoen Trading 3% Lower This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 3% lower against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $440,913.00 and $7,704.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.02297899 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005024 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.