BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stake Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 561.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $319,659.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

