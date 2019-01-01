BlackRock Inc. Has $124.53 Million Stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,254,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.80% of Flex worth $124,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flex by 33.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,551,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,079,000 after buying an additional 1,910,341 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Flex by 57.0% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Flex by 119.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,119,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 1,152,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 58.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after buying an additional 720,649 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at $6,491,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Onetto bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $97,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer bought 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,161.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Argus lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $9.00 price target on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

