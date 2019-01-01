Blackstone Group LP (BX) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,176,534 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 27,878,931 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,805,885 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

BX stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

