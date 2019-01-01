Blakecoin (BLC) Price Tops $0.0047

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $95,433.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.98 or 0.03713530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.04334595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00838347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.01258183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00137189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.01543514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00346697 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 20,248,404 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

