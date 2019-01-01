BlazerCoin Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BlazerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BlazerCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $15.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlazerCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00832121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001239 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlazerCoin Coin Profile

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

Buying and Selling BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

