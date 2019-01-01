Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives $22.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

BLMN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,277. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 72,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

