Blue Sphere (BLSP) vs. IHS Markit (INFO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of -2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 365% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere -156.01% -386.76% -39.31% IHS Markit 14.57% 9.55% 5.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and IHS Markit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.02 -$3.90 million N/A N/A IHS Markit $3.60 billion 5.25 $416.90 million $1.68 28.55

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Sphere and IHS Markit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 1 4 11 0 2.63

IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $58.29, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. Given IHS Markit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Blue Sphere on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

