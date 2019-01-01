BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tucows by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tucows by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $81,945.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,415,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Karp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $447,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $884,880. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $645.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Tucows had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-acquires-1995-shares-of-tucows-inc-tcx.html.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.