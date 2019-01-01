BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 40,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $602,589.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 453,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,106.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,413.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 and sold 77,803 shares worth $1,171,521. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

