BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 8,074 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 698,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,431,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,986,000 after purchasing an additional 84,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director John B. Juneau purchased 12,899 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal P. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,299 shares of company stock worth $639,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.56. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

