Bodycote PLC (BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.90 ($12.80).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 728.50 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

In other Bodycote news, insider Anne Quinn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £80,400 ($105,056.84).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

