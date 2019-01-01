Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $109,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $134,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $154,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $159,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,722.42. 280,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,039. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.57.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total transaction of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock worth $1,608,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

