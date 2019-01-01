Boolberry (BBR) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Boolberry has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $2,534.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00017105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.01259566 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007517 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001810 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 12,489,790 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com.

Boolberry Coin Trading

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

