BoostCoin Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,778.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00030556 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004193 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00123180 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

