Boston Properties’ (BXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have underperformed its industry over the past six months. However, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, Boston Properties’ Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets are anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, increase in supply of office space is expected to affect its pricing power. Additionally, geographic concentration of the company’s assets makes it susceptible to economic downturns in these regions. Further, rising interest rates remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.36.

BXP opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

